Prior to launch, specifications of new-generation Royal Enfield Himalayan revealed

By Pradnesh Naik 11:57 am Nov 02, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce the new-generation Himalayan, boasting a brand-new frame, increased engine capacity, and a host of technological enhancements. The 2024 model is set to replace the existing Himalayan 410. The updated motorcycle will have greater dimensions, measuring 2,245mm in length, 852mm in width, and 1,316mm in height, with a 1,510mm wheelbase. The design will be a modernized version of the previous Himalayan, featuring a circular LED headlight and revamped fuel tank guards.

It will have an upgraded frame and new engine

The revamped Himalayan will employ a twin-spar frame with a rear subframe that will use the engine as a stressed component. The airbox will be repositioned for improved air intake and enhanced water-wading capabilities. Additionally, the motorcycle will sport a larger 17-liter fuel tank. The all-new 452cc engine will be Royal Enfield's most sophisticated to date, incorporating liquid cooling and lightweight parts. It generates 39hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 40Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm.

It will feature upgraded inverted forks from Showa

The updated Himalayan will feature a seat height of 825mm, which could be adjusted to either 845mm or 805mm with an accessory. The motorcycle will be equipped with 43mm Showa inverted forks on the front and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear. This new configuration will allow for an increased ground clearance of 230mm. Braking will be handled by a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS, with the option to disable the rear ABS.

The bike will ride on wire-spoke wheels

The 2024 Himalayan will incorporate a 4-inch circular TFT display with navigation and music connectivity via smartphone. The screen will offer an anti-glare feature and customizable display options. It will ride on 21-17-inch wire-spoke wheels. Tube-type tires will be initially available in India, with a tubeless option to be introduced later. The international-spec version will come equipped with tubeless tires from the outset. The dual-purpose tires will be co-developed by CEAT and Royal Enfield.