Want spare parts for LaFerrari? Here's how much they cost

By Pradnesh Naik 10:11 am Dec 09, 202310:11 am

Ferrari LaFerrari rides on lightweight forged wheels (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Although owning a Ferrari is a special experience for enthusiasts, maintaining one is a different game altogether. A Ferrari LaFerrari owner may face a jaw-dropping $1,072,655 (roughly Rs. 8.94 crore) bill for a carbon-fiber monocoque replacement, as reported by Scuderia Car Parts. This is nearly 75% of the car's original $1.4 million (around Rs. 11.68 crore) price tag. However, since its launch, the hypercar's value has skyrocketed up to $4,275,000 (approximately Rs. 35.66 crore), as per DuPont Registry.

Costs for other replacement parts

In case of a severe crash, other critical LaFerrari parts may also need replacement. In such cases, the owner will have to shell out $140,645.13 (Rs. 1.17 crore) for the carbon fiber roof, while the rear bulkhead will cost $28,295.18 (Rs. 23.6 lakh). The front sub-frame seems more affordable at $12,372.22 (Rs. 10.32 lakh) but requires 14 titanium screws that cost $71.40 (Rs. 5,957) each. These figures emphasize the enormous expenses involved in fixing a damaged hypercar.

Upcoming Ferrari hypercar as a potential LaFerrari successor

For those considering a new LaFerrari instead of repairing their current one, a successor is reportedly in the works. To recall, a production-ready mule was spotted doing test runs in a camouflaged avatar. Spy shots reveal an aggressive design with a low-slung nose and a massive rear wing. Stickers on the body suggest a hybrid powertrain, with rumors pointing to a V6 engine. The hypercar's debut is anticipated in 2024, with Ferrari allegedly planning a limited-run production.