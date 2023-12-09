Is Kawasaki W175 Street better than Keeway SR 250

By Pradnesh Naik 09:35 am Dec 09, 202309:35 am

Both bikes feature a circular halogen headlamp unit

Kawasaki has introduced its most affordable offering, the all-new W175 Street in India, with a price tag of Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The retro-inspired bike was showcased at the ongoing India Bike Week 2023 event. At that price point, the bike rivals the Keeway SR 250 in the retro-roadster segment on our shores. Between the Japanese fighter and the Hungarian brawler, which is better?

Why does this story matter?

Keeway entered the retro-inspired roadster category in India with the SR 125 and SR 250. Both motorcycles caught the attention of buyers looking for a relatively affordable option with an old-school charm. After witnessing the positive response to the SR duos, Kawasaki entered the segment with the capable W175 model. Now, the bikemaker has added a new W175 Street to attract young buyers.

Kawasaki W175 Street looks more appealing

Kawasaki W175 Street features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular headlamp unit with chrome surround, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a raised handlebar, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Keeway SR 250 sports a sculpted fuel tank, a blacked-out round headlamp, an upswept exhaust, a circular taillamp unit, a single-pod instrument cluster, and 17-inch wire-spoked wheels.

Keeway SR 250 is equipped with dual-channel ABS

The W175 Street is equipped with a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear, with single-channel ABS. Meanwhile, the SR 250 gets disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking capabilities. Suspension duties on both bikes are taken care of by telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers.

The SR 250 packs a more powerful engine

The Kawasaki W175 Street is fueled by a 177cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that generates 12.82hp of maximum power and 13.3Nm of peak torque. Powering the Keeway SR 250 is a 223cc, 2-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 16hp and a peak torque of 16Nm. Transmission duties on both roadsters are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Kawasaki W175 Street can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 1.35 lakh. On the other hand, the Keeway SR 250 will set you back by Rs. 1.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the old-school SR 250 makes more sense on our shores with its better safety hardware and powerful engine, justifying its higher price tag.