Top EVs set to arrive in India in 2024

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Dec 09, 202312:05 am

The Curvv EV will be underpinned by Tata Motors's Gen 2 platform (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Electric vehicles are becoming popular in India due to their lower cost of operation when compared to ICE-powered models. Although EVs are still in the early stages, they show a lot of potential, both in terms of mobility solutions and a way toward a carbon-neutral world. Here's a look at some of the most awaited electric cars set to debut in India in 2024.

Maruti Suzuki eVX

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will closely mirror its concept and feature an upright front fascia, closed-off front grille, wrap-around LED taillights, door handles on the C-pillars, and an integrated roof spoiler. It will provide powered front seats, horizontal AC vents, a floating digital instrument console, and a massive infotainment display. With a 48kWh battery pack, it will have a range of around 400km.

Hyundai CRETA EV

Hyundai CRETA EV will retain the overall design of its ICE-powered sibling and sport a closed-off grille with chrome highlights, tri-beam LED headlights with integrated DRLs, designer alloy wheels, and split-style LED taillights. Its spacious cabin will get premium upholstery, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, and a large touchscreen infotainment system. Technical details of the CRETA EV are yet to be disclosed by Hyundai.

Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV will be revealed on December 21 but sales will commence in 2024. It will get a charging port on the front bumper, a full-width LED DRL, revamped alloy wheels, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and a high-mounted stop lamp. Inside, the SUV will have a minimalist dashboard, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and automatic climate control. It may use Tigor.ev's powertrain.

Tata Curvv EV

Built on Tata Motors's Gen 2 platform, the Curvv EV will feature bumper-mounted LED headlamps, a full-width DRL, sculpted bumpers, designer dual-tone wheels, and connected-type LED taillamps. It will likely feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display from the 2023 Tata Safari and Harrier. Technical details of the EV are yet to be disclosed.

Mahindra XUV.e8

The upcoming XUV.e8 will likely be the EV version of the popular Mahindra XUV700. The car will feature redesigned LED headlamps and taillamps connected by an illuminated light strip. It will get a three-screen display, with a central one as a 'floating' infotainment unit and a third screen for the front passenger. The EV will likely be equipped with an 80kWh battery pack.

Mahindra BE.05

The Mahindra BE.05 will flaunt a sleek design and feature a sculpted bonnet, sharp-looking LED DRLs, designer alloy wheels, and aggressive bumpers. Its spacious cabin will offer a minimalist dashboard, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital driver's display, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with wireless connectivity options. Built on the INGLO platform, the EV will likely get a large 60kWh battery pack.