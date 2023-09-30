Mahindra issues service action for SUVs in India: Here's why

By Pradnesh Naik 08:01 pm Sep 30, 202308:01 pm

Mahindra has released a service action for its XUV700, Scorpio-N, and Thar SUV models, specifically targeting the automatic variants. This service action reportedly involves replacing the flex plate bolt, torque converter bolt, and propeller shaft bolts. Although the exact reason for the replacement is unclear, it is not unusual for car manufacturers to update certain components throughout a vehicle's life to ensure top performance and safety.

What's the exact issue with these SUVs

Mahindra customers can find more information about this service action by entering their vehicle identification number (VIN) on the company's official website. The carmaker has not specified which exact component is facing the issue. However, the service action states that the affected components come in a set of 11-12 bolts. Only the automatic versions of the XUV700, Scorpio-N, and Thar models are included in this service action.

Mahindra aims to showcase commitment to improving customer service

Mahindra's commitment to constantly improving their vehicles shows their dedication to providing customers with reliable and safe products. By addressing potential issues through service actions like this one, the carmaker aims to uphold its reputation as a trusted name in the industry. This information was shared by a TeamBHP user, RavenAvi, with fellow car enthusiasts.