Aston Martin DB12 goes official in India: Check top alternatives

By Pradnesh Naik 07:29 pm Sep 30, 202307:29 pm

Aston Martin DB12 features flush-fitted door handles (Photo credit: Aston Martin)

Legendary supercar maker Aston Martin has launched its flagship grand tourer model, the DB12, in India with a price tag of Rs. Rs. 4.59 crore (ex-showroom). The coupe replaces the DB11 supercar from the British marque's portfolio on our shores. It ditches the iconic in-house developed V12 engine for a more powerful and efficient Mercedes-AMG-sourced V8 motor. Here's a look at its top rivals.

Firstly, take a look at Aston Martin DB12

The Aston Martin DB12 remains true to the carmaker's design DNA and features a large signature grille, projector LED headlights with crystalline-effect DRLs, swan doors, and 21-inch forged alloy wheels. Inside, it gets a sporty cabin with premium leather upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, a floating-style center console, and a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It runs on a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 unit that develops 671hp/800Nm.

Ferrari Roma: Priced at Rs. 3.76 crore

Ferrari Roma features an understated design philosophy and features a swooping bonnet, sleek LED headlamps, a raked windscreen, quad exhaust tips, split-type LED taillamps, and designer wheels. Its luxurious two-seater cabin sports an all-black dashboard with premium Alcantara lining, a steering wheel with an integrated touch interface, and an 8.4-inch infotainment panel. It is fueled by a 3.9-liter turbocharged V8 engine that generates 612hp/760Nm.

Porsche 911 S/T: Costs Rs. 4.26 crore

Porsche 911 S/T flaunts a muscular hood with air vents, oval-shaped projector LED headlights, wrap-around connected LED taillamps, and sporty magnesium wheels. Its two-seater cabin gets premium Classic Cognac-and-Black semi-aniline leather upholstery, seats made using carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic, a SportChrono clock, pull-type loops, and a 10.9-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity options. It draws power from a 4.0-liter, flat-six, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 525hp/465Nm.

McLaren GT: Sets you back by Rs. 4.5 crore

McLaren GT has a sculpted bonnet, sleek sweptback headlamps with DRLs, a sloping roofline, flared wheel arches, and designer multi-spoke wheels. Its sporty yet luxurious cabin has dual-zone climate control, premium hand-stitched upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, a fully digital driver's display, and lightweight bucket-type seats. It is backed by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 620hp/630Nm.

Bentley Continental GT: Price starts at Rs. 5.23 crore

Bentley Continental GT sports a refreshed grille in a brushed aluminum finish, circular LED headlights, crystalline-effect DRLs, oval-shaped LED taillamps, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Its luxurious cabin features wooden veneers on the dashboard, premium leather upholstery, deep-padded floor mats made using 100% pure wool, and multi-color mood lighting. It is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine that puts out 542hp/770Nm.