New McLaren GT special editions take inspiration from P1, F1

Written by Rishabh Raj September 21, 2023 | 11:27 am 2 min read

The McLaren GT is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine

McLaren has revealed four special-edition McLaren GT models, exclusively for the UK market. These limited-edition cars feature unique colors, with just two units per shade, totaling eight vehicles. The exclusive colors include Cerulean Blue, originally used on the P1 supercar; XP Green from a prototype F1 road car; Sarigan Quartz on the Speedtail XP2; and Cyber Yellow, a new shade based on the existing Volcano Yellow. The last one has a tweaked pearlescent coat for a silver-and-white sparkle effect.

MSO Black Pack and customized interiors

The special-edition McLaren GTs come with the MSO Black Pack, which includes gloss black mirror caps, upper window trim, and exhaust accents. The roof and wheels also feature the same finish. Inside the cabin, diamond-pattern quilted stitching in the exterior color adorns the seats. The MSO logo is embroidered on the headrests, while a debossed Union Jack can be found on the armrest and key fob.

Performance specs of the McLaren GT

The McLaren GT, launched in 2019, is a spacious grand tourer. It is powered by a twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 620hp and 630.45Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox, allowing the car to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds. An adaptive suspension system uses sensors to read the road ahead, ensuring a comfortable ride.

Previous MSO customizations for McLaren GT

MSO had previously modified a McLaren GT for display at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Concept Car Lawn in 2019. The car had a unique MSO Defined Flux Silver body color, MSO Bespoke Satin Graphite exterior accents, chrome trim around the windows with the MSO Bright Pack, and titanium exhaust surrounds. The car got a cabin featuring Flux White Leather and Satin Graphite Leather upholstery, along with silver-tinted carbon fiber on the shift paddles and steering wheel clasp.

