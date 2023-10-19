Tata Motors invests Rs. 150cr for stake in Freight Tiger

1/3

Business 2 min read

Tata Motors invests Rs. 150cr for stake in Freight Tiger

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:16 pm Oct 19, 202307:16 pm

Freight Tiger has over 350 enterprise clients

Tata Motors is set to acquire a 27% stake in Freight Tiger, a digital supply chain platform, for Rs. 150 crore. This strategic investment aims to boost Tata Motors' presence in the logistics and transportation sector by tapping into Freight Tiger's technology and expertise. The collaboration is expected to improve the efficiency of Tata Motors' supply chain operations and offer innovative solutions to its customers, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience.

2/3

Freight Tiger's digital platform streamlines logistics processes

Freight Tiger provides a digital platform that streamlines logistics processes by offering real-time visibility, collaboration, and data-driven insights. The platform connects shippers, carriers, and other stakeholders in the logistics ecosystem, helping them optimize their operations and cut costs. With its advanced analytics capabilities, Freight Tiger enables businesses to make data-driven decisions and boost their supply chain efficiency. The platform has already attracted over 350 enterprise clients across various industries.

3/3

Benefits of the partnership for Tata Motors and its customers

The partnership between Tata Motors and Freight Tiger should bring several benefits for both parties. Tata Motors will gain access to Freight Tiger's cutting-edge technology and expertise in the logistics sector, which will help enhance its supply chain operations. This will lead to better inventory management, reduced transportation costs, and faster delivery times for Tata Motors' customers. Freight Tiger will also benefit from Tata Motors' extensive network and resources, allowing it to expand its reach and grow its business.