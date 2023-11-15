2025 Toyota Camry sedan with hybrid powertrain breaks cover

1/4

Auto 2 min read

2025 Toyota Camry sedan with hybrid powertrain breaks cover

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:36 am Nov 15, 202311:36 am

The car comes in 4 trims

The 2025 Toyota Camry has been revealed. Now in its ninth generation, it continues to challenge the idea that sedans are a thing of the past. With around 300,000 units sold each year, the Camry remains a favorite among those in search of affordable and dependable transportation. The new model is exclusively offered as a hybrid and comes in LE, SE, XLE, and XSE trims with the option of front- or all-wheel drive.

2/4

Design updates and new features

The exterior design remains similar to its predecessor but now includes standard LED headlights, DRLs, and taillamps. Two fresh paint options, Ocean Gem and Heavy Metal, join the existing color palette. Inside, there's a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment screen, with XLE and XSE trims boasting 12.3-inch displays. Additional technology includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a wireless charging pad, and an optional nine-speaker JBL audio system.

3/4

Hybrid powertrain and performance

Under the hood is a hybrid powertrain that pairs a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine with electric motors. The front-wheel-drive model features two electric motors, generating a combined 225hp, while the all-wheel-drive variant adds a third motor to the rear axle, increasing output to 232hp. Both powertrains employ an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (eCVT) and a Lithium-ion battery, with capacity specifics to be revealed closer to the launch date.

4/4

Safety features and availability

The 2025 Camry comes standard with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite. It includes a pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure assist, road sign assistance, automatic high beams, and rear cross-traffic alert. The XLE and XSE trims offer an optional Premium Plus Package with extra safety features. The 2025 Camry is slated to arrive at US dealerships in spring 2024, with pricing information to be announced at a later date.