Maruti Suzuki WagonR tops hatchback sales in October 2023

By Akash Pandey 12:05 am Nov 15, 202312:05 am

WagonR experienced a 23% YoY growth

The hatchback segment has faced stiff competition from sub-four-meter SUVs with higher ground clearance in recent years. However, select models continue to flourish due to their enduring popularity. In October 2023, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR claimed the title of the top-selling hatchback in India, with 22,080 units sold, representing a 23% YoY increase from the 17,945 units retailed in October 2022.

Swift and Baleno followed WagonR in sales

The Maruti Suzuki Swift ranked second in October hatchback sales, boasting a domestic total of 20,598 units, a 20% YoY growth compared to the 17,231 units sold in October 2022. The Baleno followed in third place with 16,594 units sold, experiencing a YoY volume decrease of 3% compared to the 17,149 units sold during the same period last year. The Alto secured the fourth position with a domestic sales figure of 11,200 units.

Hyundai i20, Grand i10 NIOS were also among top sellers

The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback placed fifth in sales last month, with 7,212 units sold, marking an 8% YoY decline compared to the 7,814 units sold in October 2022. In contrast, Hyundai's Grand i10 NIOS landed in sixth place with 6,552 unit sales, witnessing a YoY volume drop of 26% compared to the 8,855 units sold during the same period last year.

Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza witnessed 25% growth

Securing the seventh position, the Tata Altroz experienced a YoY growth of 25%, selling 5,984 units in October 2023 compared to the 4,770 units sold in October 2022. Tiago sold 5,356 units compared to 7,187 units, reflecting a 25% YoY decline. The Toyota Glanza ranked ninth with a YoY growth of 25%, selling 4,724 units compared to the 3,767 units sold in the same period last year. Finally, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio completed the top ten with 4,317 unit sales.