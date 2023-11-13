Best features of Volvo EM90 electric minivan with bi-directional charging

Best features of Volvo EM90 electric minivan with bi-directional charging

Volvo's first ever minivan gets 3 rows of seats

Volvo has revealed its inaugural electric minivan, the EM90, which boasts sliding doors on each side and a revamped front fascia compared to its counterpart, the Zeekr 009. The EM90 is built on the foundation of the Zeekr 009, a vehicle under the same Geely corporate brand. This new minivan showcases a more understated illuminated grille and updated headlights that mirror those found on the EX90 electric SUV.

The minivan features convertible back seats

The Volvo EM90 provides seating for six passengers across three rows, with the second row featuring a duo of plush, ventilated lounge-style seats. A 15.6-inch display drops down from the ceiling for entertainment purposes. Contrarily, the infotainment system is managed by a 15.4-inch touchscreen, with very few traditional controls. Volvo claims that the back seats can be converted into a "theatre, meeting room, or a bedroom" using voice commands or switches that modify windows, seats, screens, lighting, and air conditioning.

It offers a range of 738km per charge

Equipped with a rear-positioned electric motor generating 268hp, the EM90 can reach 100km/h from a standstill in 8.3 seconds. Offered solely in rear-wheel drive, it shares an enormous 116kWh battery pack with its sibling model, the Zeekr 009. The battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes and delivers a maximum range of 738km according to the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC). Additionally, the minivan supports bi-directional charging for other vehicles or household appliances.

The vehicle is currently up for pre-orders

Volvo has announced that preorders for the EM90 have started in China, where it will rival luxury minivans such as the Lexus LM and the Buick GL8. The EM90 measures 5,207mm in length and 2,022mm in width. It has a 1,859mm height, a wheelbase of 3,205mm, and a weight of 2,763kg. The automaker is contemplating introducing the electric minivan to additional markets.