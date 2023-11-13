Cars in India with LED headlights under Rs. 15 lakh

Cars in India with LED headlights under Rs. 15 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 01:15 am Nov 13, 2023

Renault Kiger rolls on 16-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Renault)

Many new cars nowadays are offered with LED headlights for better visibility, thanks to advancements in the automotive world. They help illuminate the roads more efficiently and evenly to eliminate blind spots during night travel. While LED headlamps were earlier only available with high-end cars, they have now trickled down to entry-level models. Here are five top LED headlight-equipped cars under Rs. 15 lakh.

Renault Kiger: Price starts at Rs. 6.5 lakh

Renault Kiger flaunts bumper-mounted tri-beam LED headlights with split-type DRLs, chrome-slatted grille, roof rails, skid plates, and wrap-around LED taillights. It has a spacious five-seater cabin that gets a multifunctional steering wheel, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with connectivity options. The car is fueled by a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine (71hp/96Nm) and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (98.6hp/160Nm).

Hyundai VENUE: Price begins at Rs. 7.89 lakh

The Hyundai VENUE sports a "Parametric Jewel" grille, projector LED headlights with cornering lamps, 16-inch diamond-cut wheels, and connected LED taillights. Its five-seater cabin has bucket-type front seats, a two-step reclining rear bench seat, an air purifier, a digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system. It comes with a 1.2-liter petrol motor (83hp/114Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel mill (100hp/240Nm), and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit(120hp/172Nm).

Tata Nexon: Price starts at Rs. 8.1 lakh

The Tata Nexon features a blacked-out grille, bumper-mounted projector LED headlamps, connected LED taillamps, and 16-inch diamond-cut wheels. Its five-seater cabin has a minimalist dashboard, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, voice-assisted sunroof, touch-sensitive AC controls, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and six airbags. The SUV is backed by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit (118hp/170Nm) and 1.5-liter turbo-diesel (113hp/260Nm) engine.

MG Astor: Price begins at Rs. 10.82 lakh

The MG Astor has a chrome-studded hexagonal grille, swept-back projector LED headlamps, skid plates, roof rails, blacked-out pillars, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It gets a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard and leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a digital personal assistant. It runs on a 1.5-liter petrol engine (108hp/144Nm) and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill (138hp/220Nm).

Maruti Suzuki XL6: Price starts at Rs. 11.56 lakh

Maruti Suzuki's XL6 offers a chrome-finished grille, sleek LED headlights, silvered skid plates, roof rails, LED taillamps, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The six-seater car comes with a flat-bottom steering wheel, a center console-mounted armrest, leather upholstery, rear AC vents, cup holders, and power windows. The MPV is powered by a 1.5-liter K15C mill that develops 101.6hp/136.8Nm with petrol and 86.6hp/121.5Nm (CNG guise).