Written by Pradnesh Naik September 10, 2023 | 01:45 pm 3 min read

Both cars roll on 16-inch alloy wheels

Hyundai has launched the 2023 version of the i20 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model gets a few feel-good features such as LED headlights and a voice-controlled electric sunroof. At that price point, it rivals the Tata Altroz on our shores. Between these two premium hatchbacks, which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

In 2008, the Hyundai i20 was single-handedly responsible for creating the premium hatchback segment in India. Now, in its third-generation avatar, the car is considered a benchmark in its category. However, with the arrival of rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz, the competition has skyrocketed on our shores. To defend its champion title, the former has received a minor overhaul.

Hyundai i20 looks more pleasing with its Parametric design philosophy

The 2023 Hyundai i20 flaunts the brand's Parametric design philosophy and features sweptback LED headlamps, a large hexagonal black grille, revised bumpers with skid plates, and Z-shaped LED taillights. Tata Altroz sports a muscular hood, a sleek black grille, swept-back projector headlamps, bumper-mounted fog lamps with LED DRLs, a shark-fin antenna, and wrap-around taillamps. Both hatchbacks ride on designer 16-inch alloy wheels.

Both cars feature a voice-controlled electric sunroof and six airbags

Hyundai i20 has a five-seater cabin with leatherette upholstery, blue-colored ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with wireless connectivity. Tata Altroz features a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control with an air purifier, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. Both cars get a voice-controlled electric sunroof and six airbags.

Tata Altroz is available with more powertrain options

Hyundai i20 is fueled by a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated, petrol motor in two tunes: 87hp/115Nm and 82hp/115Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual or IVT transmission option. Tata Altroz is backed by a 1.2-liter engine in two tunes: 88hp/115Nm (petrol) and 77hp/103Nm (CNG), a 1.5-liter diesel motor (88.7hp/200Nm), and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit (108.5hp/140Nm). It gets a 5-speed manual or a DCA gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2023 Hyundai i20 ranges between Rs. 6.99 lakh and Rs. 11.1 lakh. In comparison, the Tata Altroz can be yours between Rs. 6.6 lakh and Rs. 10.74 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Altroz makes more sense on our shores with its tech-biased cabin and potent powertrain options at a relatively lower price point.

