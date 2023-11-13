How Hero Xoom 125R fares against Yamaha Ray ZR

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Nov 13, 202312:05 am

Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi-Hybrid rides on 12-inch designer alloy wheels

Yamaha has reportedly launched the made-in-India Ray ZR 125 Fi-Hybrid model in the European market and begun exporting it to the region. The two-wheeler company's move demonstrates the quality of its products manufactured on our shores. The popular scooter will soon be challenged by the all-new Xoom 125R from Hero MotoCorp in the old continent. Between these two scooters, which one will emerge victorious?

Why does this story matter?

Yamaha introduced the mild-hybrid technology on the Ray ZR 125 in India. The scooter was appreciated for its higher fuel efficiency and overall lightweight construction, making it city-friendly. The scooter is popular in the 125cc segment on our shores and is now gearing up to enter the European region as well. However, it will soon face tough competition from Hero MotoCorp's upcoming Xoom 125R.

Yamaha RayZR 125 looks more appealing with butch design

The Yamaha RayZR 125 features an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a tinted fly screen, a flat seat, a wide handlebar with knuckle guards, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, and designer 12-inch alloy wheels. The Hero Xoom 125R also sports an LED headlamp on the apron with integrated X-shaped DRL, sequential LED indicators, a single-piece seat, 14-inch alloy wheels, and a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

Both come with combined braking system (CBS)

To ensure rider safety, both the Yamaha RayZR 125 and Hero Xoom 125R come equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, reportedly along with a combined braking system (CBS). Suspension duties on both scooters are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Ray ZR packs more powerful yet efficient engine

Powering the Yamaha RayZR 125 is a 125cc, single-cylinder engine with a mild-hybrid power assist system. The motor develops 8hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 10.3Nm. It gets a V-belt automatic gearbox. The Hero Xoom 125R draws power from a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a CVT gearbox. The bikemaker has not yet revealed the power figures of the scooter.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi-Hybrid can be yours for between Rs. 84,730 and Rs. 94,830. On the other hand, we expect the Hero Xoom 125R to carry a price tag of around Rs. 85,000 (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Ray ZR 125 makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design and capable mild-hybrid powertrain.