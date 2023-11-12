Royal Enfield reveals 2023 Himalayan ADV: Check out best features

Royal Enfield reveals 2023 Himalayan ADV: Check out best features

By Pradnesh Naik 09:41 pm Nov 12, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

After teasing it over the past few months, Royal Enfield finally took the covers off the new-generation Himalayan 450 ADV for the global markets at EICMA 2023. It replaces the aging Himalayan 411 model in its current line-up and comes equipped with modern features such as switchable ABS and a full-color TFT instrument cluster. Here's a look at the best features of the ADV.

Look at design of 2023 Himalayan

The new-generation Royal Enfield Himalayan is underpinned by a twin-spar frame with a rear subframe that uses the engine as a stressed constituent. The ADV features a muscular 17-liter fuel tank with tubular guards that double up as jerry can holders, a raised handlebar, an adjustable windscreen, split-type seats, and an upswept exhaust. It rides on wire-spoke wheels with tubeless tires.

It gets segment-first cross-spoke wheels

Unlike its primary rival, the KTM 390 Adventure, which uses alloy wheels, the 2023 Himalayan rolls on segment-first cross-spoke wheels. This rugged wheel type allows the bikemaker to equip the ADV with tubeless tires. These also lets users easily repair punctures on the go.

Gets switchable ABS for tackling rough terrain

Royal Enfield has equipped the Himalayan with disc brakes on both wheels along with dual-channel ABS, a ride-by-wire throttle, and two riding modes. The rear channel for its ABS system can be switched off to tackle rough terrains. Suspension duties are taken care of by inverted front forks from Showa and an adjustable link-type mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Royal Enfield's first-ever liquid-cooled engine

For the first time in the history of Royal Enfield, the bikemaker has introduced an all-new liquid-cooled engine. The 452cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor puts out a maximum power of 39hp and a peak torque of 40Nm. The mill is mated to a new six-speed manual gearbox, along with an assist and slipper clutch for seamless gear shifts.

Has unique circular TFT screen with Google Maps

Royal Enfield and Google have collaborated to create the world's first circular TFT screen with integrated Google Maps support. The digital instrument cluster pairs with a smartphone via Bluetooth to stream a full-color map. It can also help control music played by the Spotify app.