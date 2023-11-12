Is KTM 790 Duke better streetfighter than Suzuki GSX-8S

By Pradnesh Naik 08:50 pm Nov 12, 202308:50 pm

Both motorcycles roll on 17-inch wheels

Suzuki showcased the 2024 iteration of the GSX-8S at the 2023 EICMA in Milan, Italy, for the general public. The India-bound motorcycle gets a retuned 776cc parallel-twin engine. The capable bike aims to dethrone the reigning champion in the sub-800cc streetfighter segment, the 2024 KTM 790 Duke. Between these two middleweight powerhouses, which one makes more sense: the Japanese fighter or the Austrian brawler?

Why does this story matter?

Suzuki has been one of the most popular bikemakers in the sub-800cc and liter-class categories in recent years. Its 2024 GSX-8S model gets a minimalistic yet aggressive design with a bespoke sub-frame and swingarm for improved agility. With these subtle upgrades, the motorcycle is aiming for the top spot in the middleweight streetfighter segment, defeating the current champion, i.e., the KTM 790 Duke.

KTM 790 Duke looks more appealing

KTM 790 Duke features a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, an LED headlight with an integrated LED DRL, a full-color TFT instrument cluster, a stepped-up seat, an adjustable handlebar, and a side-mounted exhaust. Suzuki GSX-8S flaunts a muscular fuel tank with forward-facing extensions, a vertically-stacked projector LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, a split-type seat, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp unit.

GSX-8S gets four-mode Advanced Traction Control System

For the safety of the rider, both the 790 Duke and the GSX-8S come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and multiple riding modes. The latter also gets a four-mode Suzuki Advanced Traction Control System. Suspension duties are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

790 Duke packs more powerful engine

Powering KTM 790 Duke is a 799cc, LC8c, inline-two-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 105hp and a peak torque of 87Nm. Suzuki GSX-8S is backed by a 776cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC parallel twin engine that develops a maximum power of 81hp and a peak torque of 77Nm. Both mills are equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Which one is better?

In the US market, the 2024 KTM 790 Duke will set you back by $9,199 (roughly Rs. 7.66 lakh). On the other hand, the 2024 Suzuki GSX-8S can be yours at $8,999 (approximately Rs. 7.49 lakh). In our opinion, the 2024 790 Duke makes more sense with its aggressive design and a more potent engine at a reasonably affordable price tag.