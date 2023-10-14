2024 Honda Gold Wing revealed with new colors: Check features

2024 Honda Gold Wing revealed with new colors: Check features

2024 Honda Gold Wing rides on 18/16-inch designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has revealed the 2024 iteration of its flagship motorcycle, the Gold Wing, for the global markets. It is now available in a Matte Armoured Green Metallic paint scheme for the standard version, while its Tour variant gets Heavy Gray Metallic and Pearl Glare White colors. Both models feature a Graphic Black paint on engine covers, alloy wheels, and exhaust system.

Why does this story matter?

The Gold Wing series was introduced by Honda in 1974 to compete in the premium full-size touring motorcycle segment. Since then, the bike has gained popularity with more experienced riders due to its comfortable riding posture and reliable yet potent flat-six engine. The Japanese marque has updated its flagship offering with several safety and feel-good features to make it more appealing.

Firstly, take a look at Gold Wing's design

The 2024 Honda Gold Wing retains the overall silhouette of the outgoing model and gets a few subtle tweaks, such as brown details on the engine cases. It features a massive 21.1-liter fuel tank, a twin-pod LED headlight setup, a plush stepped-up seat, fairing-mounted ORVMs, a wide handlebar, dual exhausts, and split-type LED taillights. The tourer rides on 18/16-inch Graphic Black-colored alloy wheels.

Gets 7-inch full-color TFT display with smartphone connectivity

The 2024 Honda Gold Wing comes equipped with an impressive seven-inch full-color TFT infotainment display. The system features smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. It also includes a gyrocompass for navigation function.

Motorcycle comes equipped with airbag for rider

To up its safety quotient, the 2024 Honda Gold Wing's Tour version comes equipped with an airbag. The full-size tourer gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, cruise control, a ride-by-wire throttle, multiple riding modes, and a traction control system. Suspension duties are taken care of by unique double wishbone forks setup on the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear.

Draws power from potent 1,833cc flat-six engine

Powering the Honda Gold Wing is a 1,833cc, liquid-cooled, inline-six engine that puts out a maximum power of 125hp and 170Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the touring motorcycle are handled by either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.