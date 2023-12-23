India's BS6 and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms, explained

1/5

Auto 2 min read

India's BS6 and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms, explained

By Pradnesh Naik 03:42 pm Dec 23, 202303:42 pm

BS6 emission norms were implemented in India in April 2020

India made a significant stride toward cleaner air by adopting the BS6 emissions standards, bypassing the BS5 regulations. The Bharat Stage (BS) emissions standards, overseen by the Central Pollution Control Board under the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, set the maximum allowable pollutant levels for vehicle exhaust. The BS6 norms are in line with the Euro 6 regulations, followed in most European countries. Let's explore these new emission standards and their impact on the automotive industry.

2/5

Changes brought by BS6 norms

The shift from BS4 to BS6 posed challenges for automakers, as it required engine calibration, enhanced fuel injection systems, and treatment of Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) and Particulate Matter (PM). This led to better fuel economy, addressing the primary concern of rising fuel prices for bike owners. The only adjustment needed for BS4 vehicles was using specific lubricants to ensure smooth operation due to lower allowable sulfur levels. All petrol pumps started dispensing BS6 fuel in April 2020.

3/5

Onboard diagnostics (OBD) for two-wheelers

With the implementation of BS6 norms, two-wheelers received onboard diagnostics (OBD) for the first time. This technology has been available in four-wheelers for years now. The OBD is a computer system that monitors a vehicle's performance and gathers data from various sensors to ensure proper functioning. This system allows service technicians to access detailed information about any malfunctions, ensuring better maintenance and performance of vehicles.

4/5

Impact of BS6 norms on the two-wheeler market

The adoption of costly fuel injection systems instead of affordable carburetors led to a 15% increase in the price of two-wheelers in India. This resulted in a slight drop in sales. However, after COVID-19, the auto industry caught up with the latest standards and recovered from the slump. In April this year, Phase 2 of the BS6 emission standards, also known as BS6 RDE or BS 6.2, was introduced with several fundamental changes.

5/5

Key aspects of BS6 Phase 2 emission standards

The BS 6.2 emission standards further limit allowable pollutant levels, focusing on reducing Particulate Matter (PM) by 80%, Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) by 68%, and Carbon Monoxide by 50%. Phase 2 also introduced the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) test, which evaluates actual emissions during real-world on-road driving. Moreover, advanced OBD-2 systems closely monitor oxygen sensors, catalytic converters, and engine misfires. While the transition from BS4 to BS6 was challenging for manufacturers, the move to Phase 2 wasn't very significant.