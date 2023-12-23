Top 5 swankiest Rolls-Royce cars of 2023

Throughout its history of 110 years, Rolls-Royce is known for creating some of the finest, most luxurious cars known to mankind. These bespoke offerings are commissioned either as limited-run special projects or one-offs designed as per inputs from its elite clientele. From precious gemstones to premium book-matched wood veneer, Rolls-Royce cars offer an uber-luxurious experience. Here's our pick of five commissioned models from 2023.

Phantom 'Syntopia' is Rolls-Royce's most complex bespoke commission ever

Created in collaboration with Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen, the one-off Phantom 'Syntopia' is Rolls-Royce's most complex bespoke commission ever. It follows a 'Weaving Water' design philosophy and flaunts an illuminated Pantheon Grille, a bespoke Liquid Noir paint scheme, and a unique 3D Weaving Water Headliner. It is the British marque's first model to feature a bespoke scent crafted by an expert perfumer.

'La Rose Noire' Droptail is a dramatic coach-built Rolls-Royce masterpiece

The one-off 'La Rose Noire' takes inspiration from the rare Black Baccara rose. It is the first of four Droptail commissions by Rolls-Royce. It showcases a unique paint scheme that blends red and black hues with dark red accents as highlights. It features 1,603 pieces of black sycamore wood veneers in the cabin. A custom-designed Audemars Piguet watch is seamlessly integrated into the dashboard.

'Amethyst' Droptail celebrates its owner's cultural heritage and family legacy

Inspired by the birthstone of the client's son, the one-off 'Amethyst' Droptail celebrates its owner's cultural heritage, family legacy, and personal passions. It features a unique dual-tone paint scheme with a "Globe Amaranth" flower and Amethyst-inspired shades. It also has the largest wooden veneer aft deck ever created by Rolls-Royce. The cabin's dashboard has a Vacheron Constantin centerpiece that is handmade in Geneva.

This limited-edition Ghost Black Badge takes inspiration from solar eclipse

Limited to just 25 units worldwide, the Ghost Black Badge 'Ékleipsis Private Collection' takes design inspiration from a total solar eclipse. It flaunts a Lyrical Copper color with Mandarin orange accents and has 1,846 laser-etched stars with a 0.5-carat diamond on the dashboard. It features an animated Starlight Headliner that lights up in a circle, symbolizing the sun's corona, before returning to a constellation.

'Blue Shadow' Private Collection journeys to the edge of space

Inspired by the iconic Kármán Line—roughly 100km altitude where space begins—the Black Badge Cullinan 'Blue Shadow' Private Collection explores the beauty of outer space. Its special Stardust Blue paint scheme and 3D-printed Spirit of Ecstacy ornament with a blue-tinted lacquer offer a timeless look to the SUV. A textured Starlight Headliner with nearly 1,200 LEDs to depict the Moon and its craters.