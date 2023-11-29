India-bound Renault Duster debuts in global markets: Check features

The 2024 Renault Duster rides on dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Renault)

French carmaker Renault has taken the wraps off the highly anticipated third-generation Duster for the global markets. It sports a fresh design language and exciting new features. The mid-size SUV, known as the Dacia Duster in some international markets, takes inspiration from the Bigster concept, giving it a commanding presence on the road. Indian fans will have to hold on until late 2025 for the SUV to officially arrive on our shores.

The SUV retains design elements from the Bigster concept

The 2024 Duster showcases significant updates, such as Y-shaped lighting elements at the front and rear, and a sculpted bonnet. It also has a full-width grille with headlamps, DRLs, and other eye-catching elements surrounding the logo. The revamped bumper features vertical air vents, circular fog lamp housings, and a unique bull-bar design for the lower grille. The side profile highlights squared-off wheel arches, blacked-out alloy wheels, and roof rails, and keeps the signature tapering rear quarter glass from previous models.

Multiple powertrain options are offered

Globally, the new-generation Duster is offered with three powertrain options. They include a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 120hp, a 1.2-liter petrol-hybrid setup that develops 140hp, and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor that delivers 170hp of power. The latter can run on ethanol-mix fuel in higher trims and will be the most potent mill ever featured in a Duster. A seven-seat version is also expected to hit the market, while Nissan may introduce its own version of the SUV as well.

What to expect from the India-bound Renault Duster?

The India-specific third-generation Duster will likely come with the 170hp, 1.3-liter engine. Renault is considering plug-in hybrid and strong hybrid versions for our market to mimic the experience of a diesel powertrain. Upon its launch, the capable rough-roader will face tough competition from the likes of the Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, SKODA KUSHAQ, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, and the upcoming Tata Curvv.