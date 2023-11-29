Performance-focused EV on the horizon for BMW, iM3 moniker trademarked

BMW iM3 will borrow design elements from the Neue Klasse concept EV (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW seems to be working on an electric performance car, possibly named the iM3, as indicated by trademark filings in Europe. The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and Germany's Deutsches Patent- und Markenamt (DPMA) have received applications for the iM3 moniker. However, no filings have been found in the US. Also, the European filings are pending approval, and the automaker has not confirmed any details as well.

All-electric M3 and M4 will likely outperform their ICE-based counterparts

The BMW M division's interest in electric vehicles is well known. In July, BMW M CEO Frank van Meel expressed his desire to make the next-generation M3 and M4 EVs, if they can outperform the current lineup. While straight-line acceleration shouldn't be a problem for the all-electric offerings, their heavy battery packs can affect handling capabilities. This was seen in BMW's recent Pikes Peak adventure with the 2,721.5kg XM, which didn't go as planned.

Future iM3 may coexist with combustion-powered M3

The upcoming M3 will use BMW's Neue Klasse architecture, featuring a compact package and minimalist design language. As reported by InsideEVs in September, the all-electric iM3 might arrive in 2027 and be sold alongside a combustion-powered version. The iM3 trademark filing supports this idea, suggesting that both M3 and iM3 vehicles could coexist in the future. So, while BMW's M division is moving toward electrification, it may not be an entirely electric affair for some time.