MG Motor records 17% year-on-year growth in sales in October

By Pradnesh Naik 10:22 am Nov 02, 202310:22 am

The Comet EV is the most affordable EV for MG Motor in India (Photo credit: MG Motor)

MG Motor has witnessed a steady surge in demand for its SUVs and EVs in India in recent months. The carmaker has experienced a 17% annual growth in retail sales during October, selling a total of 5,108 units on our shores. The automaker credits its impressive performance to enticing customer deals across various models during its centenary and festive sales events.

EVs contribute to approximately 25% of MG's total sales

Electric vehicles consistently represent a substantial portion of MG Motor's sales, comprising nearly 25% of the brand's overall sales. Being an early mover in the EV segment, the British marque has been able to cement its place as one of the top contenders on our shores. Its all-electric range consists of capable offerings such as the ZS EV and the city-friendly Comet EV. This underscores the growing preference for environmentally friendly transportation among Indian consumers.

Price hike for select MG models may dent demand

From November 1 onward, certain MG models, such as the Hector and Hector Plus, have undergone a price increase of up to Rs. 40,000 in India. The specifics of the price hike were disclosed sometime last month, signaling that prospective buyers of these models will now need to spend more money. This move might impact the sales of the automaker's best-selling models.