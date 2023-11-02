Hyundai's first Bharat NCAP-tested car will be Tucson SUV

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Hyundai's first Bharat NCAP-tested car will be Tucson SUV

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:10 am Nov 02, 202303:10 am

Hyundai's goal is to secure a 5-star safety rating

Hyundai has submitted three models to the Bharat NCAP for crash test evaluations, with the Tucson SUV being among the first vehicles to undergo testing. The Tucson is slated to be followed by the Exter micro-SUV, and the outcomes for both cars are expected to be revealed within the next few months. Hyundai's goal is to secure a 5-star safety rating for its premier ICE vehicle in India.

2/4

Tucson's safety ratings in Euro NCAP and Latin NCAP

The present-generation Tucson has already undergone crash tests by Euro NCAP and Latin NCAP in 2021 and 2022, respectively. It earned a 5-star rating in the former and a 3-star rating in the latter, with the discrepancy attributed to minor variations in testing procedures and scoring systems. Both NCAPs deemed the body shell and footwell area stable, offering six airbags as standard and adhering to pedestrian protection regulations.

3/4

India-spec Tucson's safety features

The Indian version of the Tucson is outfitted with six airbags, ABS, ESC, three-point seatbelts, and seatbelt reminders for each individual seat as standard features. The high-end Tucson also boasts ADAS capabilities. However, Bharat NCAP does not consider advanced safety assist systems in their overall rating. The Hyundai Exter micro-SUV is anticipated to undergo crash testing soon after as well.

4/4

Bharat NCAP testing delayed due to supply constraints

Bharat NCAP testing was set to commence on October 1. However, it has experienced delays due to manufacturers facing difficulties in securing units for crash testing amid supply limitations. Now, Bharat NCAP will commence its tests on December 15, 2023, with initial results anticipated by early next year. Achieving a favorable outcome in the Bharat NCAP crash tests is vital for Hyundai's popular models.