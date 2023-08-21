Bharat NCAP to launch tomorrow: How it compares with Global-NCAP

Under Bharat NCAP, manufacturers can voluntarily test their vehicles according to Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197 (Representative image)

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, is all set to launch the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) in India tomorrow. The test protocol, tailored for Indian roads and driving conditions, aims to raise safety standards for motor vehicles weighing up to 3,500kg. Bharat NCAP is poised to offer a more comprehensive and diverse approach to vehicle safety testing than its global counterpart, the Global NCAP.

It will provide combined standardized ratings for adults and children

Bharat NCAP will include a slew of factors related to crash safety tests and ratings concerning the Indian market. The program will provide star ratings based on the combined test results for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP), reflecting performance in simulated crash scenarios. In contrast, Global NCAP offers separate ratings for adult and child safety.

CNG, hybrids, and EVs will also come under the radar

Bharat NCAP will encompass a diverse range of protocols for vehicles unlike Global NCAP, which includes limited testing standards. In addition to petrol and diesel vehicles, Bharat NCAP could also offer tests and safety ratings for CNG and hybrid cars. Additionally, separate testing labs for electric vehicles (EVs) will also be established under the standard, marking a significant step forward in improving road safety.

Bharat NCAP will foster a safety-first culture in India

Bharat NCAP aims to cultivate a safety-focused car market in India and encourage a culture of prioritizing safety when choosing a vehicle. The implementation is seen as a positive move, particularly in a country like India, where car accidents occur frequently.

It will increase the demand for safer cars in India

Bharat NCAP will allow consumers to compare the safety features and ratings of various vehicles, and help them in making better buying decisions when purchasing a car. The anticipated outcome will be an increased demand for safer cars, which will prompt manufacturers to meet customer safety preferences and cover all types of vehicles within the 3,500kg category, including passenger cars, utility vehicles, and vans.

