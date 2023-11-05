New-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift gets 13 new color options

Maruti Suzuki showcased the fourth-generation version of its popular hatchback, the Swift, at the recently concluded Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. Now, ahead of its launch, the carmaker has announced the color options for the Japanese market. The updated model is set to arrive in India in early 2024, too. To recall, key details about the design, interior, and specifications of the sporty hatchback were unveiled at the Tokyo event.

Maruti Suzuki reportedly revealed that the new Swift will have 13 paint job options in Japan. These include nine mono-tone options and four dual-tone variants. The mono-tone colors are Frontier Blue Pearl Metallic, Burning Red Pearl Metallic, Flame Orange Pearl Metallic, Caravan Ivory Pearl Metallic, Cool Yellow Metallic, Pure White Pearl, Super Black Pearl, Premium Silver Metallic, and Star Silver Metallic. The dual-tone options feature blue, red, yellow, and white color schemes with contrasting black roofs.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift will have a new 1.2-liter, Z12E, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It will be paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) gearbox and a four-wheel-drive system as standard in Japan, while the Indian version shall get a front-wheel-drive setup. While the car retains its signature look, it now gets a new mesh pattern grille, a clamshell hood, redesigned taillamps, and 16-inch wheels. Inside, it boasts a redesigned dashboard and an all-new 10-inch infotainment panel.