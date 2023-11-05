Is TVS Apache RTR 310 better than Bajaj Dominar 400

By Pradnesh Naik 03:15 am Nov 05, 202303:15 am

Bajaj Dominar 400 rides on 17-inch dual-tone wheels (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

TVS Motor Company has recently begun delivering its high-performance streetfighter, the Apache RTR 310, in India. It carries a starting price tag of Rs. 2.43 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it rivals the capable Dominar 400 from Bajaj Auto on our shores. Between these two homegrown middleweight fighters, which one is better? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Bajaj Auto surprised the Indian market when it introduced the Dominar 400 in India back in 2016. It featured a never-seen-before power-cruiser look, and it quickly gained popularity among the long-distance touring groups on our shores. However, with the rise in competition in the sub-500cc streetfighter in recent years, it now has to face rivals such as the capable TVS Apache RTR 310.

Bajaj Dominar 400 looks more pleasing

TVS Apache RTR 310 features adaptive dual LED headlamps, dynamic dual LED taillamps, a raised handlebar, an upswept exhaust, a climate-controlled rider seat, and a full-color TFT console with a smartphone connectivity option. Bajaj Dominar 400 flaunts a muscular fuel tank, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, always-on LED headlights, dual barrel exhaust, LED taillights, and a reverse-LCD instrument cluster with a secondary tank-mounted display.

TVS Apache RTR 310 gets better electronic riding aids

Both the TVS Apache RTR 310 and Bajaj Dominar 400 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to ensure rider safety. The former also gets a cornering function for its ABS, traction control system, cruise control, and riding modes. Suspension duties on both streetfighters are handled by inverted forks at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear.

Dominar 400 packs more powerful engine

TVS Apache RTR 310 is powered by a 312.2cc, reverse-inclined, single-cylinder engine that develops 35hp of power and 27.3Nm of torque. It gets a six-speed gearbox, with a slipper clutch and a quick-shifter. Powering the Bajaj Dominar 400 is a 373.3cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 39.4hp of power and 35Nm of torque. It is linked to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the TVS Apache RTR 310 ranges between Rs. 2.43 lakh and Rs. 2.64 lakh. On the other hand, the Bajaj Dominar 400 can be yours at Rs. 2.3 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Dominar 400 makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive power-cruiser-like design and potent engine at a lower price point.