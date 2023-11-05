Hero MotoCorp to unveil new maxi-scooter soon: Check top alternatives

Auto

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Nov 05, 202312:05 am

The upcoming Honda ADV maxi-scooter will ride on rugged designer wheels (Representative image. Photo credit: Honda)

At the upcoming 2023 EICMA show, homegrown bikemaker Hero MotoCorp is reportedly gearing up to reveal an all-new ADV maxi-scooter, along with the VIDA V1 electric scooter. Although a niche segment, maxi-scooters have been gaining popularity in India in recent years. Meanwhile, here's a look at the top alternatives to the upcoming maxi-scooter that are already available on our shores.

Firstly, here's what to expect from Hero's ADV maxi-scooter

The upcoming ADV maxi-scooter would likely be the star of the show for Hero MotoCorp at the 2023 EICMA. The scooter shall feature a sharp V-shaped apron, dual headlamp units, a large wind deflector, a wide handlebar, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, wide body panels, and a sleek taillamp unit. It will likely be powered by a 163cc engine from the Xtreme 160.

TVS Ntorq 125: Price starts at Rs. 84,636

TVS Ntorq 125 sports an apron-mounted LED headlight with DRLs, a wide handlebar, a side-mounted exhaust, a dual-tone paint scheme, and a Bluetooth-enabled split-style instrument cluster. For safety, it is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, with a combined braking system (CBS). It is backed by a 124.8cc, three-valve, air-cooled engine (9.25hp/10.5Nm).

Suzuki Burgman Street: Price begins at Rs. 93,499

Suzuki Burgman Street also flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlamp, an upright windscreen, a flat footboard, a single-piece stepped-up seat, a sleek LED taillight, and a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console. It comes equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. It also offers a CBS. The scooter runs on a 125cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine (8.5hp/10Nm).

Aprilia SXR 160: Costs Rs. 1.46 lakh

Aprilia SXR 160 gets split-type LED headlight units with DRLs, a large windscreen, a wide handlebar, a digital instrument console, and 12-inch alloy wheels. To ensure rider safety, it has a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, with a single-channel ABS. It is fueled by a 160.03cc, single-cylinder engine (11hp/11.6Nm).

Yamaha Aerox 155: Price starts at Rs. 1.47 lakh

Yamaha Aerox 155 has an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, 14-inch designer wheels, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. It gets a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a combined braking system to ensure the safety of the rider. It is powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology (14.79hp/13.9Nm).