Maruti Suzuki Jimny's automatic variants see high demand in India

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny's automatic variants see high demand in India

By Pradnesh Naik 09:39 pm Nov 04, 202309:39 pm

Maruti Suzuki Jimny features projector LED headlamps with washers (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Since its launch in June 2023, Maruti Suzuki's Jimny has been witnessing a high demand for its automatic variants. Out of 14,500 Jimny units initially produced, 10,000 have been sold so far. As of September 30, there were 10,000 open bookings for the capable offroader. Moreover, the carmaker has been producing around 2,500 units monthly. The car was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, while the bookings started on January 17.

2/3

Jimny available in 6 variants

Production for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny began in May 2023 after its showcase at the 2023 Auto Expo. The vehicle is available in three manual transmission (MT) and three automatic transmission (AT) variants. It is offered in five single-tone and two dual-tone paint schemes. It is offered with a 1.5-liter, K-series, K15B petrol engine that produces 103hp of power and 136Nm of torque. It can be paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed AT gearbox.

3/3

Pricing trends, popularity of Jimny in urban areas

Jimny's prices range between Rs. 12.74 lakh and Rs. 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Also, Maruti Suzuki revealed it noted a higher demand for compact SUVs like the Jimny in urban areas compared to rural markets. This trend shows the growing popularity of rugged SUVs among city dwellers. They seek a versatile vehicle that can navigate congested streets and off-road terrains while offering modern features and comforts.