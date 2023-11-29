Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster enters production, deliveries to begin in 2024

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster enters production, deliveries to begin in 2024

By Pradnesh Naik 04:12 pm Nov 29, 202304:12 pm

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster rides on rugged blacked-out wheels (Photo credit: Ineos)

Ineos has officially begun production of its Grenadier Quartermaster double cab pick-up truck at the Hambach facility in France. The first US-bound models are set to arrive early next year, following the delivery of the Grenadier SUVs to the customers over there. Ineos's CEO Lynn Calder expressed enthusiasm for this achievement, stating that the Quartermaster is "unbeatable off-road" and offers a perfect blend of rugged capability and a spacious cargo area.

2/3

The pick-up truck retains several features from the Grenadier SUV

Sharing key features with the Grenadier SUV, the five-seat Quartermaster pick-up truck boasts a full box-section ladder frame chassis, heavy-duty solid beam axles, a two-speed transfer case, and up to three locking differentials. Both vehicles are equipped with BMW-sourced 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six petrol or diesel engines. The mills are coupled with an eight-speed automatic gearbox from ZF. However, only the petrol-powered engine will be offered in the US market.

3/3

Expansion into the North American market

Ineos has already expanded into the US market with the production of Grenadier SUVs for the region. The first US-spec vehicle, a 'Belstaff Fieldmaster' edition in a Scottish White paint scheme, came off the assembly line in September. The automaker has received approximately 7,000 orders for the US market alone, with deliveries starting this month. Canadian deliveries are scheduled for January. The Grenadier Quartermaster boasts a starting price tag of $71,500 (around Rs. 59.55 lakh).