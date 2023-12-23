Top 5 electric scooters launched in India in 2023

1/6

Auto 3 min read

Top 5 electric scooters launched in India in 2023

By Pradnesh Naik 10:51 am Dec 23, 202310:51 am

TVS X is currently the most expensive electric scooter in India

The electric scooter market in India grew at an unprecedented rate in 2023. Witnessing a rise in demand, many established automakers such as Ola Electric, TVS Motor Company, and Ather Energy as well as new players such as River Mobility and Simple Energy introduced new offerings on our shores. Here's our pick of the top 5 e-scooters launched in 2023.

2/6

Ola S1 X: Price begins at Rs. 90,000

The Ola S1 X range consists of two models and flaunts a dual-tone design, a single-piece seat with a tubular grab rail, a smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight unit, and steel wheels. It has drum brakes on both wheels, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers for safety. You can pick between 2kWh and 3kWh battery pack options (91km/151km range).

3/6

Simple Dot One: Costs Rs. 99,000

The Simple Dot One has an aggressive angular design and features an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, a digital instrument cluster, and 12-inch alloy wheels. For rider safety, it gets disc brakes, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The electric scooter comes equipped with a large, fixed-type 3.7kWh battery pack (151km range).

4/6

Ather 450S: Can be yours at Rs. 1.18 lakh

Ather 450S sports a sharp-looking apron with an LED headlight unit, a flush-fitted side stand, designer mirrors, 12-inch wheels, a sleek LED taillamp, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen. It gets disc brakes, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and an adjustable mono-shock unit to ensure the safety of the rider. The sporty-looking EV packs a fixed 2.9kWh battery pack (115km range).

5/6

River Indie: Priced at Rs. 1.25 lakh

River Indie gets a dual-pod headlight setup on the front apron, a wide handlebar, a single-piece seat with 42-liter under-seat storage, a 12-liter lockable glove box at the front, and rugged 14-inch alloy wheels. To ensure safety, the EV has disc brakes, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. The zero-emission scooter boasts a 4kWh battery pack (120km range).

6/6

TVS X: Will set you back by Rs. 2.5 lakh

TVS X sports a vertically stacked LED headlamp cluster with cornering lights, a wide handlebar, sharp-looking side panels, a slim LED taillamp, and a massive 10.2-inch TFT instrument console. Rider's safety is ensured by disc brakes, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and a preload adjustable rear mono-shock unit. The premium e-scooter is backed by a 3.8kWh battery pack (140km range).