Top 5 electric cars launched in India in 2023

Auto

By Pradnesh Naik 10:19 am Dec 23, 202310:19 am

The Comet EV is the most affordable EV for MG Motor in India

The electric vehicle (EV) market in India has grown rapidly in the past few years. From homegrown carmakers such as Tata Motors and Mahindra to high-end foreign marques like Mercedes-Benz and BMW, every carmaker has introduced an electric car or two to capture the market. Here's our pick of the top five EVs launched on our shores in 2023.

MG Comet EV: Price starts at Rs. 7.98 lakh

MG Comet EV gets a closed-off grille, a charging port behind the illuminated logo, an all-LED lighting setup, 12-inch steel wheels with designer covers, and bumper-mounted fog lamps. Its cabin has four seats, manual AC, power windows, a two-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The quirky-looking car runs on an electric motor paired with a 17.3kWh battery pack (230km range).

Tata Nexon.ev: Price starts at Rs. 14.74 lakh

The 2023 Tata Nexon.ev sports bumper-mounted LED headlamps, a full-width DRL with sequential lighting, refreshed 16-inch wheels, and connected-type LED taillamps with Y-shaped wrap-around motifs. The cabin has a dual-tone dashboard, touch-based backlit switches, a wireless charger, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, and a larger 12.3-inch infotainment system. It is offered with a 30kWh battery (325km range) or a 40.5kWh unit (465km range).

Hyundai IONIQ 5: Priced at Rs. 45.95 lakh

Hyundai IONIQ 5 features a clamshell hood, a sleek black grille, LED headlights with squared-out DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, and pixelated LED taillights. The five-seater cabin provides power-adjustable front seats, a glass roof, a Bose sound system, and two 12.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. The EV draws power from an electric motor with a large 72.6kWh battery pack (631km range).

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: Costs Rs. 1.39 crore

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV gets a gloss black closed-off grille, swept-back LED headlamps, a full-width LED light bar, flush-fitted door handles, and connected LED taillights. Its luxurious cabin has premium upholstery, powered seats, a panoramic glass roof, an air purifier, and a massive 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen. A dual-motor setup with a large 90.6kWh battery pack promises a range of up to 550km.

BMW i7: Price begins at Rs. 2.03 crore

BMW i7 features Matrix LED headlights, split-type DRLs, an illuminated kidney grille, flush-fitted door handles with capacitive buttons, and wrap-around LED taillights with blacked-out elements. The cabin offers multi-color ambient lighting, a full-width light band, a "Panoramic Sky Lounge" LED roof, and a roof-mounted 31.3-inch 8k "Theatre Screen." The i7 is powered by a dual-motor setup with a 101.7kWh battery (600km range).