South Korea passes bill to ban consumption of dog meat

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:28 pm Jan 09, 202410:28 pm

The bill was proposed by the ruling party and was passed with 208 votes and two abstentions amid rare bipartisan support

South Korea's parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to ban the sale and consumption of dog meat in the country. The bill now awaits President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval. It was proposed by the ruling People Power Party and passed with 208 votes and two abstentions amid rare bipartisan support as the main opposition Democratic Party also backed the bill. Animal rights groups and supporters of the legislation viewed the measure as an indication of South Korea's evolving values.

Penalties, enforcement timeline for new law

The bill provides up to a three-year jail term or a 30 million won ($23,000 or Rs. 19 lakh) penalty for those found guilty of slaughtering dogs for consumption. Breeding dogs will attract up to two years in prison or a 20 million won ($15,000 or Rs. 12.5 lakh) fine. The law would be enforced in 2027 after a three-year grace period for those involved in the trade. It also recommends subsidies to the players to help them switch businesses.

Campaign against controversial practice

Consuming dog meat was once considered a way to improve stamina during the humid summer in South Korea. However, the practice has become rare in recent years. It is now primarily restricted to elderly people and certain restaurants as more Koreans consider dogs family pets. Moreover, activists have been highlighting the alleged inhumane slaughtering processes where the majority of dogs are either electrocuted, hanged, or bludgeoned to death.

Changing food habits of Koreans

Per a 2022 Gallup Korea survey, 64% of participants expressed opposition to consuming dog meat, a significant rise from a similar 2015 survey, CNN reported. "It was once popular when our food resources (were) scarce," said Lee Sang-kyung, a dog meat ban campaign manager at Humane Society International (HSI) Korea. "But as the economy develops and people's perception toward animals and our food consumption...and things change, then I think it's the right time to move with the times," he added.

President Yoon's support gave boost to campaign

The dog meat ban campaign received a fillip under President Yoon, an animal lover. Several attempts by previous governments had failed due to the pushback from dog farmers and breeders. In November 2023, numerous dog farmers and breeders protested the bill outside the presidential office in Seoul, bringing caged dogs they intended to release, Reuters reported. Scuffles between the protesters and the police erupted, resulting in some being detained.

Industry plans to challenge law, demand compensation

The Korean Association of Edible Dogs—a body of breeders and sellers— has planned to challenge the law in South Korea's Constitutional Court, per its official Son Won-hak. Before the bill's passage, the group had demanded compensation for potential losses if such a law were enacted. Reportedly, the coalition's members are seeking at least two million won ($1,520 or Rs. 1.25 lakh) per dog to compensate for losses over the coming five years.