'The Spiderwick Chronicles': Cast, trailer, and premiere date unveiled
Get ready for a magical adventure as Roku has unveiled the first trailer for The Spiderwick Chronicles. This enchanting series, inspired by the beloved children's books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, stars Christian Slater as the menacing Mulgarath. Ahead of its release, find out more about this project.
Synopsis of the series
Brian Tannenbaum of Roku Media stated, "It is an honor to bring The Spiderwick Chronicles, a spectacular adventure-filled story." The synopsis read: "Helen and her children, 15-year-old fraternal twins Jared and Simon, and their sister Mallory move to their ancestral home, Spiderwick. Jared discovers a boggart and realizes that magical creatures are real! The only one to believe him is his great-aunt Lucinda who implores Jared to find the pages of her father's field guide to magical creatures."
Premiere date, cast, and crew of the series
The series is slated for an April 19 release and the cast includes Joy Bryant, Noah Cottrell, Lyon Daniels, Mychala Lee, and Jack Dylan Grazer. Executive producers include Aron Eli Coleite, Kat Coiro, DiTerlizzi, Black, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch, and Grace Gilroy. Produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, the series is helmed by Coleite and Coiro.