'The Spiderwick Chronicles' premieres on April 19

'The Spiderwick Chronicles': Cast, trailer, and premiere date unveiled

By Aikantik Bag 05:45 pm Feb 22, 202405:45 pm

What's the story Get ready for a magical adventure as Roku has unveiled the first trailer for The Spiderwick Chronicles. This enchanting series, inspired by the beloved children's books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, stars Christian Slater as the menacing Mulgarath. Ahead of its release, find out more about this project.

Next Article

Details

Synopsis of the series

Brian Tannenbaum of Roku Media stated, "It is an honor to bring The Spiderwick Chronicles, a spectacular adventure-filled story." The synopsis read: "Helen and her children, 15-year-old fraternal twins Jared and Simon, and their sister Mallory move to their ancestral home, Spiderwick. Jared discovers a boggart and realizes that magical creatures are real! The only one to believe him is his great-aunt Lucinda who implores Jared to find the pages of her father's field guide to magical creatures."

What Next?

Premiere date, cast, and crew of the series

The series is slated for an April 19 release and the cast includes Joy Bryant, Noah Cottrell, Lyon Daniels, Mychala Lee, and Jack Dylan Grazer. Executive producers include Aron Eli Coleite, Kat Coiro, DiTerlizzi, Black, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch, and Grace Gilroy. Produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, the series is helmed by Coleite and Coiro.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post