Feb 15, 2024

What's the story Best known for her performances in films like The Silence of the Lambs and The Accused which won her the coveted Oscars, Jodie Foster is also an accomplished Hollywood filmmaker. She has several critically acclaimed movies and shows under her filmography, such as Black Mirror, House of Cards, and Orange is the New Black (selected episodes). Check out her best-directed films below.

'Little Man Tate' (1991)

Foster's directorial debut, Little Man Tate, tells the poignant story of Fred Tate, a child prodigy straddling the challenges of intellect and social integration. Foster also stars as Fred's mother, navigating the fine line between nurturing his genius and ensuring a normal childhood. The film speaks volumes about identity, belonging, and the complexities of raising an exceptionally gifted child.

'Home for the Holidays' (1995)

Based on Chris Radant's short story, the family comedy-drama film Home for the Holidays captures the quirky chaos at a Thanksgiving gathering of a dysfunctional family. Featuring Holly Hunter as Claudia Larson, the film explores familial bonds, humor, and the unpredictability of homecoming. With an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Bancroft, Foster skillfully needles the complexities of family dynamics.

'The Beaver' (2011)

The psychological drama film The Beaver stars Mel Gibson as Walter Black, a depressed executive who communicates solely through a beaver hand puppet. As the beaver becomes a bizarre therapeutic outlet when Black hits a depressive phase, the film explores mental health, family dynamics, and the struggle for redemption. It marks Foster and Gibson's second venture after the 1994 film Maverick.

'Money Monster' (2016)

Based on a story by Alan Di Fiore and Jim Kouf, the crime thriller film Money Monster unfolds in the high-stakes, fast-world world of finance. Starring George Clooney as TV host Lee Gates and Julia Roberts as his producer, the film takes a tense turn when a disgruntled investor (Jack O'Connell) hijacks their show, demanding answers for a financial conspiracy.