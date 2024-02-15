Must-watch Australian movies

'Walkabout' to 'Lion': Best Australian movies

By Namrata Ganguly 08:38 pm Feb 15, 202408:38 pm

What's the story G'day movie enthusiasts! Get ready to embark on a cinematic journey down under with some of the best Australian movies. From the sun-kissed landscapes to the vibrant storytelling, these films showcase the unique charm and diversity of Australian cinema. Whether it's gritty dramas, quirky comedies, or heartfelt stories, these gems promise an adventure filled with humor, heart, and a fair share of kangaroo-sized surprises.

#1

'Walkabout' (1971)

Nicolas Roeg's Walkabout is a mesmerizing exploration of survival and cultural clash. Following two siblings stranded in the Australian Outback after a tragedy, the film intertwines their journey with that of an Indigenous Australian boy on his walkabout. As the trio navigates the harsh landscape, Walkabout becomes a visual and emotional odyssey, delving into isolation, connection, and the vastness of the human experience.

#2

'Gallipoli' (1981)

One of the very underrated Australian films, Peter Weir-directed Gallipoli is a powerful war drama that follows two young Australian sprinters, Archy and Frank, who enlist in the army during World War I. Set against the brutal Battle of Gallipoli, it explores the bonds of friendship, the futility of war, and the sacrifices made by soldiers.

#3

'Mary and Max' (2009)

Mary and Max is a poignant animated drama that unfolds a unique and unlikely friendship between Mary, a lonely Australian girl, and Max, an obese and autistic New Yorker. Spanning decades and continents, the film explores themes of friendship, mental health, and the human condition. With its stop-motion animation and heartfelt narrative, Mary and Max delivers a touching and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

#4

'Lion' (2016)

Lion tells the incredible true story of Saroo Brierley, a young Indian boy who becomes separated from his family and is adopted by an Australian couple. As an adult, Saroo embarks on a quest to find his lost family using Google Earth. The film, directed by Garth Davis, is a poignant exploration of identity, longing, and the unbreakable bonds that connect us across continents.