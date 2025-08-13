Elderly Sikh beaten by golf club in US; in coma

A 70-year-old Sikh man, Harpal Singh, is in a medically induced coma after being brutally attacked with a golf club in North Hollywood, United States . The incident took place on August 4 at around 3:20pm near Lankershim Boulevard and Saticoy Street, per US media. Surveillance footage led to the arrest of Bo Richard Vitagliano (44), who is now charged with assault with a deadly weapon and held on $1.2 million bail.

Singh is still in critical condition and has undergone three surgeries for severe injuries, including broken facial bones and brain hemorrhaging. He is currently unresponsive and has internal bleeding in the brain. The attack was captured on video, showing a disoriented Singh sitting on the sidewalk covered in blood with the golf club lying at his feet.

Dr. Gurdial Singh Randhawa, Harpal's brother, led a prayer meeting in the local Sikh community after the attack. He said he was shocked that his brother survived such a brutal assault. Witnesses reported seeing a well-built man on a bicycle approach and attack Singh for no apparent reason. Despite this, the Los Angeles police department said it was not investigating the attack as a hate crime.