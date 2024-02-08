Hollywood films based on real gangsters

'Goodfellas' to 'The Irishman': Hollywood movies on real-life mafia

By Namrata Ganguly 09:00 pm Feb 08, 2024

What's the story If action, underworld, and crime dramas pull you in, delve into the true stories of power, betrayal, and survival as we explore several compelling narratives inspired by the lives of real-life mobsters. From the gripping tales of notorious crime bosses to the relentless pursuit of law enforcement, these Hollywood films offer a riveting glimpse into the tumultuous world of organized crime.

'The St. Valentine's Day Massacre' (1967)

The St. Valentine's Day Massacre is a gripping portrayal of the infamous 1929 gangland bloodbath led by Al Capone. This crime drama chronicles the ruthless power struggle between rival Chicago mobsters, culminating in a brutal ambush on February 14. It dissects the dark underbelly of crime, showcasing the brutality and cunning tactics that defined an era of American gangster history.

'The Untouchables' (1987)

Brian De Palma's gripping crime drama The Untouchables portrays the real-life pursuit of notorious gangster Capone (Robert De Niro) by lawman Eliot Ness, played by Kevin Costner. Joined by a team of incorruptible agents, including Sean Connery as Jim Malone, Ness wages a relentless battle against Capone's empire during Prohibition-era Chicago. The film combines intense action, stellar performances, and a timeless tale of justice.

'Goodfellas' (1990)

Goodfellas, directed by Martin Scorsese, is a cinematic masterpiece that immerses viewers in the world of organized crime. Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) recounts his rise through the ranks alongside De Niro and Joe Pesci's characters. The film navigates through exhilarating highs and devastating lows, showcasing the allure and consequences of a life in the mob. Rent it on Amazon Prime Video.

'Kill the Irishman' (2011)

Kill the Irishman is a gritty crime film based on the true story of Danny Greene, an Irish-American mobster who took on the mafia in 1970s Cleveland. Played by Ray Stevenson, Greene's fearless defiance and strategic prowess led to a relentless turf war. It navigates Greene's life, from working-class roots to becoming a notorious figure in the violent world of deadly crime.

'The Irishman' (2019)

Another cinematic gem from Scorsese is The Irishman which chronicles the life of mob hitman Frank Sheeran (De Niro). The film spans decades, offering a riveting portrayal of organized crime's inner workings, political connections, and the toll it takes on Sheeran's relationships. With a powerful cast, including Al Pacino and Pesci, it's a masterful exploration of loyalty, regret, and mortality.