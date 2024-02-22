Trisha sends defamation notice to ex-AIADMK member AV Raju
Leo and Ponniyin Selvan actor Trisha has legally responded to ex-AIADMK member AV Raju's controversial remarks against her. On Thursday, she shared a few images of the defamation letter sent to Raju, demanding compensation and an unconditional apology for his accusations against her. To recall, Raju had recently alleged that Trisha was brought to a resort at the request of an MLA for Rs. 25L.
Legal notice details and consequences
In the legal notice shared by Trisha, the compensation amount has been blurred out but it specified that it must be transferred within four days. Further, Raju must refrain from making any more defamatory remarks against Trisha, remove all published articles on various platforms, and issue an unconditional apology within 24 hours of receiving the notice. Noncompliance will lead to criminal and civil action against him, and he'll also incur all the legal expenses.
Take a look at the defamation notice here
Earlier, Trisha called him a 'low-life'
Earlier this week, Trisha hit back at Raju through an X (formerly Twitter) post. She wrote, "It's disgusting to repeatedly see how low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken." "Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department."
This is what Raju had said
Per Republic, in an interview with a TV channel, Raju alleged that MLA G Venkatachalam asked Trisha for sexual favors by calling her to a resort. This was allegedly arranged by MLA Karunas and the incident transpired in Kuvathur, Chennai. Raju added that several female actors were a part of it. When the matter caught fire, Raju apologized and stated that he had been "wrongly accused" and his words had been "misinterpreted."
Trisha, unfortunately, encountered a similar incident not long ago
In November 2023, actor-politician Mansoor Ali Khan found himself in the eye of the storm after a video of him passing sexist and crass comments against Trisha went viral. In the video, Khan—who worked in Leo alongside Trisha—lamented how "there were no bedroom scenes" with her. Ali Khan later apologized and said, "My co-star Trisha please forgive me. Hope the god blesses me with the opportunity to wish you when you enter the wedlock."
Career: Trisha's upcoming projects
Separately, Trisha has been consistently busy with projects one after the other. She is set to make a comeback in Telugu cinema with Chiranjeevi co-starrer Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta of Bimbisara fame. She will also star in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life alongside Kamal Haasan and Vidaa Muyarchi opposite Ajith Kumar. Currently, she is filming Malayalam films Ram and Identity.