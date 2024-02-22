Trisha has hit back at politician AV Raju after his derogatory remarks against her

Trisha sends defamation notice to ex-AIADMK member AV Raju

By Isha Sharma 05:35 pm Feb 22, 202405:35 pm

What's the story Leo and Ponniyin Selvan actor Trisha has legally responded to ex-AIADMK member AV Raju's controversial remarks against her. On Thursday, she shared a few images of the defamation letter sent to Raju, demanding compensation and an unconditional apology for his accusations against her. To recall, Raju had recently alleged that Trisha was brought to a resort at the request of an MLA for Rs. 25L.

Legal notice

Legal notice details and consequences

In the legal notice shared by Trisha, the compensation amount has been blurred out but it specified that it must be transferred within four days. Further, Raju must refrain from making any more defamatory remarks against Trisha, remove all published articles on various platforms, and issue an unconditional apology within 24 hours of receiving the notice. Noncompliance will lead to criminal and civil action against him, and he'll also incur all the legal expenses.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the defamation notice here

Trisha's response

Earlier, Trisha called him a 'low-life'

Earlier this week, Trisha hit back at Raju through an X (formerly Twitter) post. She wrote, "It's disgusting to repeatedly see how low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken." "Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department."

Raju's words

This is what Raju had said

Per Republic, in an interview with a TV channel, Raju alleged that MLA G Venkatachalam asked Trisha for sexual favors by calling her to a resort. This was allegedly arranged by MLA Karunas and the incident transpired in Kuvathur, Chennai. Raju added that several female actors were a part of it. When the matter caught fire, Raju apologized and stated that he had been "wrongly accused" and his words had been "misinterpreted."

Similar incident

Trisha, unfortunately, encountered a similar incident not long ago

In November 2023, actor-politician Mansoor Ali Khan found himself in the eye of the storm after a video of him passing sexist and crass comments against Trisha went viral. In the video, Khan—who worked in Leo alongside Trisha—lamented how "there were no bedroom scenes" with her. Ali Khan later apologized and said, "My co-star Trisha please forgive me. Hope the god blesses me with the opportunity to wish you when you enter the wedlock."

What Next?

Career: Trisha's upcoming projects

Separately, Trisha has been consistently busy with projects one after the other. She is set to make a comeback in Telugu cinema with Chiranjeevi co-starrer Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta of Bimbisara fame. She will also star in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life alongside Kamal Haasan and Vidaa Muyarchi opposite Ajith Kumar. Currently, she is filming Malayalam films Ram and Identity.