Biden bats for 'independent Palestine' during call with Netanyahu

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 06:27 pm Jan 20, 202406:27 pm

US President Joe Biden said that Palestine's 2-state solution was possible under Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

United States (US) President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday (local time) about potential solutions for establishing an independent Palestinian state. The call, their first in almost a month, was centered on Israel's ongoing strikes in Gaza. Biden said a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was "not impossible" under Netanyahu, adding one path could involve a non-militarized government. Notably, Netanyahu on Thursday rejected the prospect of Palestinian statehood that did not guarantee Israel's security.

Why does this story matter?

The US has been defending Israel's "right to self-defense" amid the war with Hamas in Gaza. However, it urged the Jewish nation to minimize civilian killings and allow humanitarian aid. The conflict in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip started on October 7, 2023, after the terror group killed almost 1,200 Israelis and took around 240 hostages during its attacks on Israel. Israel responded with a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, killing over 24,000 Palestinians so far.

Netanyahu open to some 2-state solutions

Biden said Netanyahu wasn't against all two-state solutions and that there are various types to consider, per Reuters. While expressing optimism about finding a workable solution, he also cited some United Nations (UN) members that don't have military forces. Separately, White House spokesperson John Kirby claimed that Biden had been attempting to arrange the call with Netanyahu "for quite a bit of time." He denied the call was a response to Netanyahu's Thursday statement objecting to Palestinian statehood.

Biden, Netanyahu spoke about hostages and humanitarian crisis

During their conversation, Biden and Netanyahu also talked about efforts to rescue the remaining hostages held by Hamas. They also discussed Israel's move toward more "targeted" operations in Gaza, allowing increased humanitarian aid to enter the area, per the White House. Biden also discussed his vision for lasting peace and "security for Israel fully integrated within the region and a two-state solution with Israel's security guaranteed," it added.

Opposed to formation of Palestinian state post-war: Netanyahu

Netanyahu reportedly told the US that he opposes the formation of a Palestinian state as part of any post-war scenario. This highlighted alleged tensions among the allies three months into Israel and Hamas's unrelenting war in Gaza. Netanyahu claimed he had also communicated his views on Palestinian statehood to US authorities. Moreover, on Thursday, the Israeli prime minister said in a press conference that its military would continue the onslaught until Israel achieved a "decisive victory over Hamas."

Concerns over civilian casualties, potential war crimes

Separately, Kirby expressed concern over reports from Palestinian health officials stating a 17-year-old Palestinian-American teenager was killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank on Friday. He also addressed requests from Mexico and Chile for the International Criminal Court to investigate potential crimes against civilians in Gaza. Kirby said the US was still gathering information about what such crimes would involve. "We don't have any indications that there's deliberate...efforts to commit war crimes by the Israel Defense Forces," he added.

Israel targeted hospital in Khan Younis: Red Crescent

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent claimed that Israel targeted a hospital in Khan Younis on Friday. It said displaced people were injured "due to intense gunfire from the Israeli drones targeting citizens at Al-Amal Hospital," along with the rescue agency's base. Earlier this week, Israel launched a military operation in Khan Younis to secure the city. Israel contends that Khan Younis is now the primary base for Hamas terrorists responsible for the October 7 attacks.