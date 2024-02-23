'Oppenheimer' India OTT release details are here
Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed film, Oppenheimer, featuring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man behind the atomic bomb, is set for an OTT release in India. The movie is set to drop on JioCinema on March 21 in both English and Hindi languages. The movie has received 13 Oscar nominations and is a top contender for the esteemed Academy Awards.
OTT platforms screening the film around the world
The OTT platform took to social media and announced, "Your whole world is about to change. Oppenheimer is streaming exclusively on #JioCinema from March 21 onwards. Available in English & Hindi." The film can also be rented on Amazon Prime Video. For viewers in the USA, the movie is accessible on Peacock.
Cast and crew of the film
Oppenheimer has emerged to be one of the biggest successes in Hollywood. The film has been an absolute favorite in the awards circuit, too. The ensemble cast includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Jason Clark, among others. The movie is cranked by Nolan's long-time collaborator Hoyte van Hoytema and the music is helmed by Ludwig Göransson.