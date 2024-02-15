Watch these movies produced by A24

What's the story A24, a groundbreaking film production company, has redefined storytelling with its commitment to bold narratives and powerful artistic vision. Reputed for producing critically acclaimed, visually stunning, and Oscar-winning films, A24 has become a hallmark of quality in Hollywood. With our curated films, delve into their finest creations, where storytelling reaches new heights, cinematic boundaries are pushed to the limit.

#1

'Moonlight' (2016)

Recipient of three Oscars, Moonlight is a poignant coming-of-age film that chronicles the life of Chiron, a young Black man growing up in Miami. Written and directed by Barry Jenkins, the film unfolds through three distinct chapters, capturing his struggles with identity, sexuality, and societal expectations. It navigates the complexities of self-discovery, compassionately portraying the challenges faced by those on the fringes of society.

#2

'Lady Bird' (2017)

Greta Gerwig-directed Lady Bird is a heartfelt coming-of-age film that follows Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson as she navigates her senior year at a Catholic high school in Sacramento. It beautifully captures the essence of adolescence, friendship, and the tumultuous relationship between Lady Bird and her strong-willed mother. The Oscar-nominated film resonates as a genuine portrayal of self-discovery and familial bonds.

#3

'The Farewell' (2019)

Lulu Wang's The Farewell is a touching dramedy that peeps inside cultural identity and family bonds. The movie follows Billi, a Chinese-American woman, who returns to China with her family under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch, Nai Nai, diagnosed with terminal cancer. It stands at the intersection of tradition, love, and the inevitability of loss.

#4

'C'mon C'mon' (2021)

Directed by Mike Mills, C'mon C'mon, a tender and introspective drama, follows a journalist, played by Joaquin Phoenix, as he embarks on a cross-country journey with his young nephew. Through intimate conversations and moments of connection, it dissects themes of family, love, and the complexities of raising a child in a rapidly changing world. It's a heartfelt exploration of human relationships and personal growth.

#5

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Everything Everywhere All at Once is a mind-bending sci-fi film that follows a Chinese American housewife, played by Michelle Yeoh, who discovers she can access alternate realities. Directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, the film explores identity, existential questions, and the interconnectedness of all things. With a mix of genres and inventive storytelling, the film snagged seven Academy Awards.