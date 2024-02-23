'All Your Wishes Come True' is currently in the production stage

Song Hye-kyo to have cameo in 'The Glory' writer's next

By Aikantik Bag 11:37 am Feb 23, 202411:37 am

What's the story South Korean actor Song Hye-kyo is rumored to make a special appearance in the upcoming K-drama All Your Wishes Come True, her first special appearance in a drama. STARNEWS reported that Song recently traveled to Dubai to film her role in the new show. However, her agency UAA stated, "We cannot confirm."

Plotline and crew of the drama

All Your Wishes Come True is a fantasy rom-com featuring a highly emotional genie trapped in a lamp and the woman who helps him break free. The series stars Kim Woo-bin as the genie and Suzy as Ga Young, an emotionless human. Written by Kim Eun-sook, known for hits like Descendants of the Sun, The Glory, Goblin, Mister Sunshine, and Heirs, the drama will be directed by Lee Byung-hun of Extreme Job and Melo Is My Nature fame.

Song's previous collaborations with Eun-sook

Song first collaborated with writer Eun-sook on the 2016 hit drama Descendants of the Sun and later starred in her 2022 Netflix series The Glory. In other news, Song is set to star in the new film Dark Nuns, a spin-off of Kang Dong-won's 2015 hit The Priests, marking her return to the big screen after a decade since My Brilliant Life in 2014.