Box office collection: 'Eagle' eyes to accelerate over weekend

By Aikantik Bag 11:32 am Feb 23, 202411:32 am

What's the story Telugu films propel by the star image, and every decade witnesses the emergence of many stars in the industry. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is a veteran superstar and the actor is a household name now. His recently released spy thriller Eagle opened to rave numbers and now in its second week, the movie has become slow but steady at the box office.

Box office

Inching closer to Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Karthik Gattamneni directorial earned Rs. 28 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 24.11 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews from critics and viewers. The makers aim to bring a sequel to the same. The cast includes Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, and Vinay Rai, among others.

