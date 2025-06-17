How much do 'White Lotus' stars make? Not much, apparently
Actor Jason Isaacs, known for his roles in Harry Potter and Peter Pan, recently wowed fans with his part in The White Lotus Season 3.
So, how much did he or other actors make from the hit show? Not much, apparently.
Isaacs revealed in an interview with Vulture that the cast was paid "a very low" $40,000 per episode.
This amount is considerably less than what actors usually earn for major television shows.
Salary perspective
'We would have paid to be in it...': Isaacs
Despite the low pay, Isaacs said he and his co-stars would have been willing to accept the role for free.
He said, "But the fact is, we would have paid to be in it. We probably would have given a body part."
The 62-year-old actor also addressed concerns about being paid equally as less experienced actors like Patrick Schwarzenegger. He stated, "I never work for money."
Financial honesty
I have been living beyond my means, admitted Isaacs
Isaacs also opened up about his finances, admitting that he has been living beyond his means.
He said, "People will think I have huge stockpiles of money but sadly, what I've done rather immaturely is expand my outgoings to match my incomings and pretty much spent everything I've earned over the years."
The actor starred alongside Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon and others in the HBO series.
Equal pay policy
Why all actors are paid same on 'The White Lotus'
In April, The White Lotus producer David Bernad and casting director Meredith Tucker revealed their strict pay policy in a Hollywood Reporter feature.
They confirmed that all actors are paid the same and are billed alphabetically.
Bernad said, "Everyone is treated the same on The White Lotus."
"It's a system we developed in the first season because there was no money to make the show."