What's the story

Actor Jason Isaacs, known for his roles in Harry Potter and Peter Pan, recently wowed fans with his part in The White Lotus Season 3.

So, how much did he or other actors make from the hit show? Not much, apparently.

Isaacs revealed in an interview with Vulture that the cast was paid "a very low" $40,000 per episode.

This amount is considerably less than what actors usually earn for major television shows.