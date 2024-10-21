JK Rowling reveals she rejected offer to join British Parliament—twice!
Renowned author JK Rowling has revealed she turned down several offers to join the British House of Lords (the second chamber of the UK Parliament), saying she has no interest in accepting a peerage. The 59-year-old Harry Potter creator revealed this on X/Twitter, saying: "I've already turned down a peerage twice, once under Labour and once under the Tories." "If offered one a third time, I still wouldn't take it."
Rowling's stance on gender debate and political donations
Rowling has been a vocal participant in the gender debate, calling for the safeguarding of spaces for biological women. She has also raised concerns over trans issues in the sports industry. Despite her political involvement, including a £1 million donation to the Labour Party under Gordon Brown's leadership, she stands resolute on her decision to not accept a peerage from either party.
Kemi Badenoch's peerage offer and controversial NHS review
Kemi Badenoch, a leadership contender in the opposition Conservative Party, had suggested giving Rowling a peerage. Badenoch praised Rowling for her vocal position on gender issues. Speaking to the Talk online streaming service, Badenoch claimed that she had managed to secure a peerage for Dr. Hilary Cass after her controversial review of National Health Service (NHS) gender identity services.
NHS England's policy change and criticism of Cass review
The Cass review, released in April, found that care was driven by "ideology on all sides" and on "remarkably weak evidence." NHS England then stopped prescribing puberty blockers for children suffering from gender dysphoria—a decision that Rowling welcomed. However, the report has been criticized by doctors and academics at home and abroad over its methodology. The British Medical Association has said it plans to review the Cass Review.