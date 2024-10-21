Summarize Simplifying... In short Famed author JK Rowling has twice declined offers to join the British Parliament, despite her active involvement in political and gender debates.

This review led to a policy change, halting the prescription of puberty blockers for children with gender dysphoria, a move Rowling supported but which sparked criticism from medical and academic communities.

JK Rowling reveals she rejected offer to join British Parliament—twice!

By Tanvi Gupta 01:55 pm Oct 21, 202401:55 pm

What's the story Renowned author JK Rowling has revealed she turned down several offers to join the British House of Lords (the second chamber of the UK Parliament), saying she has no interest in accepting a peerage. The 59-year-old Harry Potter creator revealed this on X/Twitter, saying: "I've already turned down a peerage twice, once under Labour and once under the Tories." "If offered one a third time, I still wouldn't take it."

Gender issues

Rowling's stance on gender debate and political donations

Rowling has been a vocal participant in the gender debate, calling for the safeguarding of spaces for biological women. She has also raised concerns over trans issues in the sports industry. Despite her political involvement, including a £1 million donation to the Labour Party under Gordon Brown's leadership, she stands resolute on her decision to not accept a peerage from either party.

Peerage proposal

Kemi Badenoch's peerage offer and controversial NHS review

Kemi Badenoch, a leadership contender in the opposition Conservative Party, had suggested giving Rowling a peerage. Badenoch praised Rowling for her vocal position on gender issues. Speaking to the Talk online streaming service, Badenoch claimed that she had managed to secure a peerage for Dr. Hilary Cass after her controversial review of National Health Service (NHS) gender identity services.

Policy shift

NHS England's policy change and criticism of Cass review

The Cass review, released in April, found that care was driven by "ideology on all sides" and on "remarkably weak evidence." NHS England then stopped prescribing puberty blockers for children suffering from gender dysphoria—a decision that Rowling welcomed. However, the report has been criticized by doctors and academics at home and abroad over its methodology. The British Medical Association has said it plans to review the Cass Review.