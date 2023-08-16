'Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa to lead 'David Copperfield' audio adaptation

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 16, 2023 | 04:28 pm 2 min read

'Sex Education' star Ncuti Gatwa to lead 'David Copperfield' audio adaptation

Ncuti Gatwa—renowned for Sex Education—is set to headline Audible's upcoming audio drama adaptation of Charles Dickens's classic novel, David Copperfield. The series—co-produced by Academy Award-winning director Sam Mendes—is said to delve into the life of people from the author's own life. It boasts a star-studded cast of Theo James, Helena Bonham Carter, Jessie Buckley, Richard Armitage, Jack Lowden, and Toby Jones. Before its exclusive release on Audible on November 30, here's everything you need to know about the adaptation.

Why does this story matter?

Director Mendes, who is popularly known for helming movies such as 1917, Revolutionary Road, Skyfall, and American Beauty, is collaborating with the online audiobook and podcast platform, Audible for the second time. David Copperfield follows the successful release of an Oliver Twist adaptation, which featured the voices of actors Brian Coz from HBO's Succession and Kit Connor from Heartstopper. Notably, the current adaptation is being recorded at Audible's London studio and the historic Charles Dickens Museum.

Adaptation will explore the complexities and intimacies of Copperfield

Mendes's version of Copperfield will delve into the complexities of an orphan navigating challenges in an adult world. Per reports, the key characters include the novel's peculiar Aunt Betsey, the devoted Peggotty, and Mr. Micawber, alongside the antagonistic Micawber duo and the deceitful Uriah Heep. Other characters include Little Em'ly Dora and Agnes, as well as the protagonist's old school friend, the dashing, audacious, and alluring James Steerforth.

Mendes praised Gatwa's performance in a statement

Mendes, in a statement, shared that the listeners can anticipate a hyper-realistic sound design that will fully immerse them in Copperfield's journey through his various misfortunes and triumphs, which serves as another feast to the ears. The director also praised Gatwa's performance, saying, "We have an outstanding cast, led by the incomparable Gatwa whose amazing comic timing brings new dimensions to the character of Copperfield."

Here's a look at the best book-to-Audible adaptations

If you're looking to immerse yourself in the compelling world of book-to-Audible adaptations, we highly recommend delving into the Harry Potter series by JK Rowling—made into eight full-length feature films. Additionally, the legendary trilogy, The Lord of the Rings by JRR Tolkien offers a delightful option for easy listening. One can also add adaptations of Gone Girl, Dune, The Color Purple, Handmaid's Tale, and Lovecraft Country.

