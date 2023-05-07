Lifestyle

Book review: 'Leaving' - Powerful account of escaping domestic violence

Written by Lahari Basu May 07, 2023, 11:39 pm 3 min read

Kanchan Bhaskar shares her journey of liberation from a violent spouse in 'Leaving'

Marriage is a sacred bond, but that often stands untrue for thousands dealing with abusive spouses. The reality of some Indian arranged or even love marriages can be shocking, as revealed by Kanchan Bhaskar, a first-time author, in her book﻿ Leaving. Although social stigma silences abuse victims, Bhaskar spoke up courageously and revealed her story of liberation from an abusive marriage in great detail.

Memoir of an abusive marriage

Kanchan Bhaskar's memoir, Leaving, describes her experiences in an abusive marriage. It is heartbreaking to watch how a young woman's idea of a perfect marriage gradually falls apart. As she bravely separates from her abusive husband—whom she repeatedly gave the benefit of the doubt—she shares her journey of healing and self-discovery. The book serves as a testament to the tenacity of the human spirit.

Main characters in the book

The book revolves around the author, her near-perfect husband whose true colors are revealed within months of their marriage, her in-laws, her family, and her children. Throughout the book, Bhaskar struggles to come to terms with the reality of her situation and the impact that her abusive marriage has had on her. The author's strength and resilience are the driving forces of the book.

'Leaving' is written largely for a global audience

With some striking and vivid descriptions of ugly railway stations and unhygienic rooms to analyzing characters through their habits and speech, the writer leaves no stone unturned to set a mood of annoyance and disgust, having her readers wait for the bomb to drop. Leaving, written for a global audience, is well-paced with enough tension and conflict to keep readers engaged.

Simple storytelling brings out the reality of abusive marriages

Bhaskar writes with honesty and vulnerability, giving readers an inside look into her life and experiences. There are moments when you'd want to yell at her to just leave instead of dealing with the monstrosity. Her writing is straightforward and uncomplicated, emphasizing narrative over literary devices. The author's willingness to share her story is admirable, and her courage is evident throughout.

Family members' nonchalance and sexist attitudes perpetuate violence

The book illuminates domestic violence's catastrophic effects on individuals and families close to them. The book also highlights how family members' disregard and sexist attitudes perpetuate violence. Bhaskar's tale serves as a reminder that domestic violence isn't only physical but also emotional and psychological. Leaving emphasizes recognizing the signs of abuse and seeking help, as early as possible.

It is a worthy read?

Leaving is a powerful and inspiring book that is definitely worth reading. It reminded me of Betty Mahmoody's Not Without My Daughter. Bhaskar courage and strength in the face of adversity are truly inspiring. The book is not only for those who have experienced domestic violence and need motivation to leave an unsuitable marriage but for anyone looking for inspiration and hope in life.