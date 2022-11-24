Lifestyle

These 5 books can help you deal with unrequited love

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 24, 2022, 02:21 pm 3 min read

One-sided romance could be heartbreaking. At some point in time in life, most of us have fallen in love with someone who never loved us back. From school-time crushes to college infatuations, we grew up idealizing love that broke us. However, if you're still dealing with one, here are five books that you can read to overcome unrequited love. Read on!

'Loves Me... Not' by Samara O'Shea

This book is the perfect read for those unlucky in love. The author comforts readers with hilarious tales, thought-provoking pieces of advice, and steps to rediscover their self-esteem to help them overcome their unreciprocated loves. Additionally, this book is apt for the ones seeking guidance after going through a breakup, making it a good resource for the ones suffering unrequited love.

'To the Man I Loved Too Much' by Gabrielle G

Penned by Gabrielle G, this fine print will leave you with a bittersweet feeling about the love you have lost or missed out on. Featuring a collection of adorable poems, the author has managed to depict love right from its initial spark to its ultimate end. The verses are relatable and powerful, leaving you with learnings to deal with your unhealed emotions.

'This Is Me Letting You Go' by Heidi Priebe

Letting go of someone you once dearly loved could be hard. However, this book may help you deal with the process. Compiling a series of honest and poignant essays, Heidi Priebe shares the harsh reality of letting go and what it takes to part ways with people and situations we love the most. It also teaches you how to embrace the upcoming.

'The Upside of Unrequited' by Becky Albertalli

Written by Becky Albertalli, this book speaks to a variety of readers through a plot based on unrequited love. The characters, context, learnings, and writing makes it a fast yet incredibly enjoyable read. As you skim through its pages, the book will give you all kinds of feels, spanning from cute moments to the ones that tickle your funny bone.

'The Geek's Guide to Unrequited Love' by Sarvenaz Tash

This book is perfect for those who had a growing love for their best friend but couldn't really express it. The plot revolves around a comic book geek who intends to profess his love to his best friend. It adopts a funny, warm, and engaging take on unrequited love, as opposed to many storylines that stir heavy emotions. Check out more such book recommendations.