Looking for a hangover cure? Try these natural home remedies

Written by Sneha Das May 07, 2023, 07:15 pm 2 min read

Have you ever woken up with a throbbing headache, extreme fatigue, nausea, and excessive thirst after drinking all night with your friends? After a Saturday night out, we all have been there and the feeling is unpleasant and depressing. The impurities present in alcohol can make the hangover worse. Here are five natural and home remedies to help you recover the following.

Have ginseng

Ginseng helps enhance alcohol metabolism by removing alcohol faster from the body which aids in relieving hangover symptoms. It acts as an anti-hangover agent and aids in eliminating the toxicity generated in the body through alcohol consumption. Add fresh ginseng to boiling water and let it steep for some time. Drink it warm. You can also add ginseng to salads and eat it.

Have a banana

Alcohol can cause your body to lose electrolytes like potassium and magnesium and make you dehydrated. Rich in potassium, an important electrolyte, bananas can cure hangover symptoms like nausea, muscle cramps, low energy levels, fatigue, and headache. It can replenish your body's electrolyte levels after a night of heavy drinking. The fiber in it also promotes digestion and prevents gastrointestinal disorders.

Try ginger

Hangovers can lead to gastrointestinal issues like upset stomach and nausea. Ginger is one of the best natural remedies to aid digestion and soothe an upset stomach as alcohol irritates the lining of the stomach causing hangover-related nausea. Its anti-inflammatory properties will help break down alcohol in the body and detoxify the system. Drink fresh ginger tea in the morning on an empty stomach.

Have chamomile tea

Packed with stress-relieving properties, chamomile tea can help soothe hangover-induced anxiety, nausea, and vomiting. This herbal tea is relaxing and can also help you sleep better. It will calm your body and mind and reduce headaches and stress that can be induced by heavy drinking the night before. Add chamomile and mint to boiling water and let it steep. Strain, add honey, and drink.

Drink some tomato juice

If you are suffering from a hangover in the morning, drink a glass of fresh tomato juice to relieve the symptoms and stay cool from the inside. The presence of glucose in this juice helps in the digestion of alcohol and hydrates your system. The electrolytes in tomato juice also help in reducing alcohol levels in the blood and boost liver function.