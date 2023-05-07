Lifestyle

Wardrobe twist: Try these color combinations to look smart

Unlike the general idea of looking chic, you do not necessarily have to wear designer or branded clothes to look expensive. When shopping, pay attention to colors and patterns. The right color combinations and outfit choices will help you look smart and rich (wink!). If you are looking to experiment with colors, check these options to look fabulous and make heads turn.

Neutral or earthy colored co-ord sets

Neutral colors indicate calmness. They come in shades of earth colors too such as umber, sienna, and ochre. Earth tones are mostly natural colors that are commonly seen in nature such as brown and green. It can also be light brown, orange, red, yellow, and purple. With a warm and inviting color palette, earthy-colored co-ord outfits exude richness and refinement.

Brown and cream or beige

Brown being a warm and rich tone gives a costly vibe. It naturally blends with other neutral colors or even with black, cream, white, and olive green. When combined with cream, it gives a balanced look, resulting in a timeless, refined style. This color combination works for almost all kinds of dresses. Be it shirt-trousers, sarees, skirts, or kurtas.

Blue and yellow

The classic color to pair with yellow is blue. Bright yellow and blue combinations are most common in warm weather. The intensity of simultaneous contrast is greatest when the two hues are complimentary and thus will look sharp when paired together. For menswear which is dominated by blue, adding yellow would elevate the look.

Burgundy and navy blue

Burgundy is a deep, rich hue that seems pricey and elegant. It produces a traditional and timeless aesthetic when combined with navy blue. Blue is traditionally a cold color, but navy has warm depths beyond that. You can work them together by keeping one the base and adding the other in a low percentage. You can also use the colors to layer up.

Black and golden

This is a color combination that is very well-suited for Indian color tones. Black, generally, is a universal color that goes with any other color. When paired with golden it gives an elegant vibe. Ritzy gold coupled with jet black shouts glam. This gold and black color scheme exudes luxury and authority and can be used as part of any outfit choice.

Red and white

The traditional laal paar shada saree from West Bengal isn't classy for nothing! Red and white is a chic and classic combination for womenswear. White enhances red's freshness, and by pairing them you will ooze style and elegance. Consider wearing a white coat over a red dress, or a red shirt over white trousers. This is a color combination you cannot mess up.